Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 355,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 413,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 501,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 71,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPP opened at $25.49 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.41, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

