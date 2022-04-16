Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 188 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Coherent were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Coherent by 8.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter worth $3,198,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $265.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.77 and a beta of 1.39. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.04 and a 12-month high of $275.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Coherent ( NASDAQ:COHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $384.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.90 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

COHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coherent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

