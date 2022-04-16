ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $5,847,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 246,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,468 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 42.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ON. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $53.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.71.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

