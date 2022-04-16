Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $915,000 Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in XPEL were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPEL by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in XPEL by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in XPEL by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in XPEL by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in XPEL by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period.

XPEL stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.66. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.96 and a 1-year high of $103.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.96.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $1,062,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $1,042,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,877,890 over the last ninety days. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

