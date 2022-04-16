Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 365.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

SNOW opened at $198.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.12 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.11. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.29 and a 12 month high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. William Blair raised Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.34.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

