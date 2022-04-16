Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 154 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $174.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.17. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $163.00 and a 52 week high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

