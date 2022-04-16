Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 238 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Exponent were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director George H. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

EXPO opened at $107.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 0.52. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.49 and a 52 week high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

