Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after purchasing an additional 224,068 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 433,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,943,000 after purchasing an additional 60,365 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,234 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $167.25 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JAZZ. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.50.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,791,996.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.