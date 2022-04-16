Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $931,000 Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAA. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in IAA by 777.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Kett purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Kamin acquired 35,000 shares of IAA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $1,220,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 220,100 shares of company stock worth $7,729,181 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

IAA stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $64.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.70.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.71 million. IAA had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

IAA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

