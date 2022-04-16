Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 311 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $155.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.20. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $145.79 and a 12 month high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.85 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lancaster Colony Profile (Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.