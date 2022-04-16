Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Amcor by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMCR. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.76.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

