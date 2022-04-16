Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 201,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 100,102 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,332,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after buying an additional 242,542 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 504,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 28,507 shares during the period. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ET opened at $11.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.08. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

ET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

