Fifth Third Bancorp Has $179,000 Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,761 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 34.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $387,000. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $1,192,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $55.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.85. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.82.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 159.36%.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $114,904.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,999 shares of company stock worth $6,015,205 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

