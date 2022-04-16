Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 131.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 4.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 9.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 30.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 26.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PACK opened at $17.32 on Friday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -433.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter.

PACK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Ranpak Profile (Get Rating)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.