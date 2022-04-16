Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 941 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FHN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 98.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FHN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FHN opened at $23.04 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.65.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

First Horizon Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

