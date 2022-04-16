Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,826,000 after buying an additional 1,616,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,852,000 after buying an additional 17,547 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,773,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,691,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,072,000 after buying an additional 565,285 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,447,000 after buying an additional 19,518 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $261,552.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $272,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,380 shares of company stock worth $16,785,814 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $64.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 339.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.89%. The firm had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

