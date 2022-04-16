Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Position Trimmed by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after buying an additional 142,010 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 21.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DEA opened at $20.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.35. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 302.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,464 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

