Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 818 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Horace Mann Educators worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HMN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 423,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HMN opened at $40.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $42.95.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.25. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.76%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $61,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

