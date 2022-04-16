Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Avista by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 4.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Shares of AVA stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Avista’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

AVA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $400,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $80,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,481 shares of company stock worth $692,691 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Profile (Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.