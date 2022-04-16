Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 603 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $84,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $7,599,001.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $46.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average is $58.45. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.89 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $27.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.30 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

