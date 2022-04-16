Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNXC. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,235,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $152.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.01. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $141.38 and a 12 month high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.36%.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $994,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $4,897,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

