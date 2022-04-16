Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 20.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,016,000 after purchasing an additional 400,613 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth $19,677,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,282,000 after acquiring an additional 216,755 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 658,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,143,000 after acquiring an additional 210,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 128.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 344,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,985,000 after acquiring an additional 194,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $37.27 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.28.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,975 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. CBRE Group raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.16.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

