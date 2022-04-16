Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 11,516 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,516 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314,407 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765,132 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,352,000 after buying an additional 3,727,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,973,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,953,000 after buying an additional 2,035,534 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.68.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.80%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Kimco Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.