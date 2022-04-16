Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.22.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $71.26 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.18.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

