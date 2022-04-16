Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $313,205,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 233.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 513,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,498,000 after acquiring an additional 359,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,565,000 after acquiring an additional 355,040 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 518,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,245,000 after acquiring an additional 328,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 785,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,081,000 after acquiring an additional 268,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $215.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.03 and a 12 month high of $216.13.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.76%.

LPLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.25.

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $302,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $14,561,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

