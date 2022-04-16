Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.53.

LYB stock opened at $107.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.75.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

