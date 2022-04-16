Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 228.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 56,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 55,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $40.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.55.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

