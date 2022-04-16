Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.06 Million in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 943,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $75.75 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

