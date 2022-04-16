Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 74.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 943,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,879,000 after buying an additional 403,825 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,088,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 127.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,308,000 after buying an additional 210,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $894,084,000 after buying an additional 193,118 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 443.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after buying an additional 124,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE EME opened at $116.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.32. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.79 and a 52 week high of $135.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.37%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

