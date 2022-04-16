Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 259,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.03 per share, with a total value of $30,320,717.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RSG opened at $132.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.26. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.52 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.57.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

