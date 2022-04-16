Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 15.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,483,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,065 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in NRG Energy by 53.7% in the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,922,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,235 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,742,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 205.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,666,000 after acquiring an additional 537,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in NRG Energy by 324.7% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 486,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after acquiring an additional 371,861 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $39.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.13. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

