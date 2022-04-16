Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mplx by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 255,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Mplx by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,524 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Mplx by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $83,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

MPLX opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.68.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 98.60%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

