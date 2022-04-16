Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Position Cut by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 156.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 848,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,126,000 after purchasing an additional 517,200 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the third quarter worth approximately $36,329,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,009,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 47.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,227,000 after purchasing an additional 411,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Semtech by 130.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 353,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,490,000 after buying an additional 200,123 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $275,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,393.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,242. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.27.

SMTC opened at $61.83 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.40 and a 200-day moving average of $77.38.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

