Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.69 and a 200 day moving average of $85.53. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $169.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.24. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The company had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GH. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

