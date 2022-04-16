Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $813,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XLG. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 130,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,141,000 after purchasing an additional 85,890 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 36,353 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,317,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,037,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 25,132 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $335.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.18. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $302.57 and a 52 week high of $374.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.