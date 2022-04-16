iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $242.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.06 and a 200 day moving average of $251.74. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $227.48 and a one year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

