Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $802,000 Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,908,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,096,000 after buying an additional 1,780,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,948,000 after buying an additional 288,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,993,000 after buying an additional 81,748 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.5% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 2,132,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,309,000 after buying an additional 148,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,592,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,022,000 after acquiring an additional 56,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

NYSE NCLH opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

