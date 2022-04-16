JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JOANN were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in JOANN by 2,122.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in JOANN in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in JOANN in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in JOANN in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

In other JOANN news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014.

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $10.53 on Friday. JOANN Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.41 million and a PE ratio of 7.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $735.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 62.50% and a net margin of 2.35%. JOANN’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JOANN Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is 32.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JOAN. Loop Capital boosted their price target on JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim cut JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

