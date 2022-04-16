Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,139,000 after acquiring an additional 24,421 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $4,308,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 393,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 52.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $270.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $261.48 and a 1 year high of $327.81.

