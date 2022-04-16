Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 159 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Markel by 4.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Banyan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Markel by 3.9% during the third quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Markel by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Markel by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Markel by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,443.33.

MKL opened at $1,475.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,155.00 and a 1-year high of $1,513.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,360.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,291.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.53 by ($0.82). Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 75.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total transaction of $2,229,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,065 shares of company stock worth $4,529,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

