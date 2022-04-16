Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,257,000 after buying an additional 179,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,497,000 after buying an additional 141,817 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,402,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 337,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,598,000 after buying an additional 86,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 2,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 72,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDG. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

In related news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total transaction of $7,253,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,313,045. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $638.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $649.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $635.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $552.72 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

