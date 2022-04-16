Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $785,000 Holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 120.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 3,173.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000.

NYSEARCA:FCTR opened at $32.00 on Friday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.49.

