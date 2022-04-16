Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $781,000 in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.67% of Culp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Culp by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Culp by 15,938.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Culp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 457,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Culp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Culp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CULP stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. Culp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $94.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.76 million. Culp had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Culp, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.43%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CULP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

