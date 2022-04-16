Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,742 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,224,113,000 after buying an additional 982,947 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of VMware by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,135 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,916,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $433,701,000 after acquiring an additional 188,429 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of VMware by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,988,849 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $295,742,000 after acquiring an additional 61,896 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of VMware by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,948,373 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $289,723,000 after acquiring an additional 213,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cross Research lowered their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

VMW stock opened at $113.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.29. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

