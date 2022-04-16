Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,276,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 24,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average of $55.40.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

