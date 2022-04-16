Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter worth about $73,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

Shares of PZZA opened at $101.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.19. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $140.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,055.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,000.00%.

Papa John’s International Profile (Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.