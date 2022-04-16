Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,545 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,014,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,752,000 after purchasing an additional 585,782 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,536,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,924,000 after purchasing an additional 298,675 shares during the period.

In other Cytokinetics news, CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $338,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,196 shares of company stock worth $5,852,041 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.36. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

