Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMG. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 182.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

NYSE:SMG opened at $113.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.39. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $110.81 and a twelve month high of $247.84.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

SMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.44.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro (Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.