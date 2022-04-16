Contrasting Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) & Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Ferrari has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

38.8% of Ferrari shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ideanomics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrari and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrari 19.47% 40.53% 12.83% Ideanomics -108.04% -19.80% -16.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ferrari and Ideanomics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrari 2 2 11 0 2.60 Ideanomics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ferrari currently has a consensus price target of $258.60, indicating a potential upside of 17.55%. Ideanomics has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 239.75%. Given Ideanomics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Ferrari.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ferrari and Ideanomics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrari $5.05 billion 8.04 $982.88 million $5.32 41.35 Ideanomics $26.76 million 16.42 -$98.22 million ($0.34) -2.60

Ferrari has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics. Ideanomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferrari, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ferrari beats Ideanomics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars. In addition, the company licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods; Ferrari World, a theme park in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates; and Ferrari Land Portaventura, a theme park in Europe. Further, it provides direct or indirect finance and leasing services to retail clients and dealers; manages racetracks, as well as owns and manages two museums in Maranello and Modena, Italy; and develops and sells a line of apparel and accessories through its monobrand stores. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total of 30 retail Ferrari stores, including 14 franchised stores and 16 owned stores. The company also sells its products through a network of 172 authorized dealers operating 191 points of sale worldwide, as well as through its website, store.ferrari.com. Ferrari N.V. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital division provides fintech services, which focuses on the enhancement of efficiency, transparency, and profitability for the financial services industry. Ideanomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

