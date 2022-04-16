Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 16,613 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 546.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,043,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573,173 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,866.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,200,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,816 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 942.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,163,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,100 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,172,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 22.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,816,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,885 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.49. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

